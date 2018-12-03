New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Image Sees The Rock Chasing Down Vanessa Kirby

0

In between working out in the middle of the actual jungle and putting down a pizza made for a group of sixteen, Dwayne Johnson has been busy teasing out the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The latest behind-the-scenes image shared by the actor teases a “massive” set piece that involves his Luke Hobbs chasing down Vanessa Kirby‘s Hattie Shaw, sister to former assassin Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

According to Johnson, production shut down a corner of London to get the shot, which also includes Kirby high-tailing it barefoot past a few unfortunate bodies and a wrecked van.

“For the record, we closed down the streets of London to shoot this massive action sequence,” Johnson wrote, “and on the first take an ‘ol Kirbs here takes off like the second coming of Usain Bolt…WHILE WEARING NO SHOES.”

It’s interesting to see how large a role Hattie Shaw is clearly going to play in this film—this is the second time Johnson’s teased a glimpse of the character—seeing as how there’s not any concrete idea of a plot yet, outside the fact Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw should probably just kiss already. We also know that Idris Elba is stepping in as the villain Brixton, but we don’t quite know what’s on his agenda, either.

It’s also just interesting to see how far the Fast & the Furious movies have evolved. It’s been a long time since the debut of a little street-racing flick that borrowed the plot of Point Break beat by beat. These are multi-million-dollar event movies now, and not a single Camaro in sight.

Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters on August 2, 2019.