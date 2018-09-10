First Image from ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Arrives in Style as Filming Begins

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are set to square off once again in Hobbs and Shaw, Universal Pictures’ planned spin-off from the super-successful Fast and Furious franchise. The original story centers on former Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and military veteran/mercenary/convict Deckard Shaw, though further plot details are still being kept under wraps. Expect that to change in the months ahead, however, since the picture just started filming today.
Now while we doubt that the high-octane spin-off is going to be presented in black and white, this first image certainly looks stylish even without a splash of color. Johnson himself commented on his co-star Statham lookin’ like a million bucks, but if Hobbs and Shaw continues the Fast and Furious franchise’s box office performance, it might be more like a billion.
Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is at the helm to direct from a script by Chris Morgan, the franchise’s screenwriting architect since Tokyo Drift. Also starring Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, though their additions to the cast have yet to be officially confirmed, the film hits theaters on August 2, 2019.
Check out the first behind-the-scenes image from Hobbs and Shaw below (via The Rock’s Instagram):
DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens. Keep crushing on that set boys… the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw
