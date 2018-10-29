New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Image Reveals Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw

0

Dwayne Johnson, who appears to have just taken over sole publicity duty on Hobbs & Shaw, revealed the first look at Vanessa Kirby in the Fast & the Furious spin-off. Kirby—who broke out on Netflix’s The Crown before proving her ass-kicking skills in Mission: Impossible – Fallout—is set to play MI6 operative Hattie Shaw, sister to Jason Statham‘s assassin-turned-Toretto-family-member Deckard Shaw. When we talked with Statham about Hobbs & Shaw earlier this year, the actor noted that his character’s relationship with his sister, as well as his mother and the antagonist role played by Idris Elba, is integral to director David Leitch‘s “fucking hardcore” vision.

“We’re trying to build out my relationship with my sister and with my mother and what that means,” Statham said. “What my relationship is with Idris and all these other things. [David] really cares a lot. He’s on the phone all the time and he’s always there and we’re trying to do something really good.”

Statham’s comments gel with the mythology-building vibe that Johnson has been touting in his teases. “It tortures [Shaw] that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy,” Johnson wrote. “But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.”

Besides the fact that Elba is playing the villain and Johnson almost certainly ate up to 12 pounds of horse meat a day to get into the insane shape he did for the film, not much is known about the plot of Hobbs & Shaw. The Furious franchise’s first spin-off comes from a script by Chris Morgan, who has penned every film in that universe since 2006’s Tokyo Drift.

Check out the image below. Hobbs & Shaw—which also stars Eddie Marsan and Stephanie Vogt—races into theaters on August 2, 2019.