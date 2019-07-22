L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ IMAX Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise? Are you looking forward to seeing the upcoming spinoff Hobbs & Shaw? Do you like seeing IMAX movies before they’re released? Will you be in the Los Angeles area July 31st? And, finally, would you like to see director David Leitch do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On July 31st at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX and Universal Pictures for a special early screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with David Leitch.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Hobbs & Shaw.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that gets to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Sunday, July 28th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on July 31st at 7pm.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, in the spinoff, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton (Idris Elba), a superhuman anarchist bent on releasing a biothreat on the world. Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby as Shaw’s sister, Helen Mirren as Shaw’s mother, Eiza Gonzalex, Eddie Marsan, and Cliff Curtis. The film is produced by Chris Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Kelly McCormick, Dany Garcia, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: