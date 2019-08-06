The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 214 – ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. We discuss the film’s strengths and weaknesses, what makes a good action hero, the ups and downs of the Fast & Furious franchise, how it compares to other action series, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched and announce the return of Reader Hot Takes.

Click on the respective links to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, we’re bringing back Reader Hot Takes! If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.