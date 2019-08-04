Weekend Box Office: ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Dominates with $60.8 Million

0

We’re off to the races as far as the August box office is concerned and boy, what a wild first weekend it’s been. As predicted, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw won big time while tons of Disney fare, including the live-action remake The Lion King, helped fill in the remaining top slots.

The Fast & Furious franchise spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham knocked it out of the park during its opening weekend. After raking in a solid $23.7 million domestically at the Friday box office, the movie added close to another $40 million to its domestic box office coffers, hitting a $60.8 million total. The final total not only smashed through box office predictions from earlier in the week but proves to be a promising start to a theatrical run for the ninth movie in a nearly 20-year-old franchise. I’m willing to be those big box office bucks are thanks to an eagerness from audiences to see the banter between Johnson and Statham as well as some physics-defying stunts take place on the big screen.

Disney has yet another banner weekend with four films released by either them or Marvel Studios holding many of the top 10 spots this weekend. Live-action remake The Lion King continues to be a high earner, coming in at number two domestically with another $38.2 million earned. The movie’s success is all the more jaw-dropping when revealed in made double this in international markets, pulling in $72 million overseas.

The Lion King is already out-performing a decent chunk of the other Disney live-action remakes, including the ninth place movie this week: Aladdin. Just to compare, when Aladdin was in its fourth week back in late June it had only pocketed $17.3 million domestically. The movie did far better overseas at that time and continues to do so now with $4 million earned abroad in August. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4 continue to perform admirably. These movies respectively earning $7.76 million and $7.2 million, putting them at numbers four and five in the rankings.

The number three spot is currently held by Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth feature-length film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The first week of August saw the movie earn $20 million domestically, adding to its nearly $79 million total so far after just two weeks in theaters. One notable surprise is A24’s The Farewell, which stars actor/rapper Awkwafina. The movie has quickly risen up the box office rankings and currently sits as number seven in its fourth week in theaters. The Lulu Wang-directed indie drama pulled in a commendable $2.42 million, bringing its domestic total up to $6.8 million. Finally, holding on in the rankings at number eight is Crawl with $2.1 million earned domestically and Annabelle Comes Home, now in its sixth theatrical week, earning just $875,000.

Not a bad start at all to the beginning of another month at the box office. Next weekend will no doubt be even bigger. There’s a ton of goodies arriving in theaters, including Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Brian Banks, The Kitchen, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Will they knock any of the current top 10 down in the rankings? We’ll just have to wait and see.