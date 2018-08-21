First ‘Hold the Dark’ Trailer Reveals ‘Green Room’ Director’s Creepy New Netflix Film

0

Netflix has revealed the first Hold the Dark trailer for acclaimed filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier’s upcoming thriller. Saulnier first broke out with the 2013 thriller Blue Ruin, then hit another level with the 2015 neo-nazi thriller Green Room, so anticipation has been mighty high for his next project. Hold the Dark takes place in northern Alaska and stars Jeffrey Wright as a retired naturalist and wolf expert who teams up with a young mother (Riley Keough) to search the wilderness for the pack of wolves that killed her young son. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband (Alexander Skarsgard) returns home from Iraq to the news that his son is dead, igniting a series of violent events.

That’s the basic setup of the film, and if you’re sold you may not want to watch this trailer. It appears there’s far more going on than this brief logline reveals, and while this trailer doesn’t look to be giving anything away per se, it might be fun to watch this film unfold as cold as possible.

But if you do watch the trailer, you’ll see this thing looks pretty terrific. Saulnier is certainly scaling upwards with his Green Room follow-up, painting on a larger canvas and playing with a bunch of different ideas. Between films like Hereditary and The Ritual it’s a great time for this particular corner of the horror genre, and I can’t wait to see what Saulnier adds.

Check out the Hold the Dark trailer below, and look for our review next month as the film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film also stars James Badge Dale and Julian Black Antelope. Hold the Dark will be released globally on Netflix on September 28th.