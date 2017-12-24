Holiday Box Office Update: ‘The Last Jedi’ Crosses $745 Million; ‘Jumanji’ Going Strong

0

Weekend box office estimates are in, but we’re not in a typical weekend trajectory at the moment so the numbers are a bit different. With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, the “holiday weekend” will extend through the next couple of days and into next week, as kids are out of school for holiday break and families flock to the movie theaters to find something to break up the monotony of, you know, family time.

That said, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are dominating the holiday thus far. The Last Jedi brought in an estimated $68.4 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its domestic total to $365 million in just two weeks, and is estimated to total over $100 million for the four-day holiday frame. The film is pacing behind The Force Awakens and Rogue One, but analysts point to the longer runtime, less holiday-break-friendly calendar, and stiffer competition as contributing factors (for comparison’s sake, Rogue One faced only the comedy Why Him? as a new release in its second weekend). Regardless, The Last Jedi is a massive hit and is now the #3 release of 2017 after just 11 days, and its worldwide total has hit a whopping $745 million. Moviegoing trends downward on Christmas Eve, but look for its numbers to climb even higher on Christmas Day and throughout the week.

But The Last Jedi does face serious competition in the form of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is not going down without a fight. The Dwayne Johnson-led sequel will finish up the pre-Christmas weekend with $34 million, and it should hit around $64 million or more when the numbers for Monday come in. That’s wildly impressive for a film going up against Star Wars, but it proves families are spreading the love this holiday season.

Elsewhere, Pitch Perfect 3 debuted with $20.4 million for the three-day weekend, Downsizing absolutely and completely bombed with $4.6 million, and The Greatest Showman somewhat floundered with $8.6 million, but the latter film will likely trend upwards on Christmas Day. Indeed, technically this box office weekend doesn’t close until after Monday, so these are three-day numbers that don’t factor in Christmas Day box office. And Christmas Day adds two new films in semi-wide release in All the Money in the World and Molly’s Game.