‘Holmes & Watson’: Rebecca Hall and Lauren Lapkus on Absurd Physical Comedy

With Holmes & Watson, co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly complete their trilogy—along with Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers—about two buffoonish men with nothing but genuine, un-ironic man-love for each other. Here, the duo steps back in time to the early 20th century to take on the roles of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle‘s master detective, Sherlock Holmes (Ferrell) and his trusty physician flat-mate, John Watson (Reilly). When a body arrives at Buckingham Palace along with a note signed by Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes), the game is officially afoot. Aided by an American doctor, Ms. Hudson (Rebecca Hall) and her feral partner, Millie (Lauren Lapkus), Holmes and Watson dive into the case, possibly sinking the Titanic and inventing the drunken late-night dick text pic along the way.

Before Holmes & Watson‘s premiere, I sat down with Rebecca Hall and Lauren Lapkus to discuss the film, what being in a film with such an insane tone does for their performances, pulling off a comedic performance with zero dialogue, and more. Plus, we put the co-stars detective skills to the test with a lightning round of riddles.

Check out what Rebecca Hall and Lauren Lapkus had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about:

Whether being in a movie with a heightened sense of reality gives their performance a looser feeling.

The key to putting on a comedic performance without dialogue.

Hall and Lapkus also put their detective skills to the test while trying to solve a lightning round of riddles.

Holmes & Watson was written and directed by Etan Cohen (Get Hard), and also stars Kelly Macdonald, Hugh Laurie, Steve Coogan, and Pam Ferris.

Here is the official synopsis for Holmes & Watson: