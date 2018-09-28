First ‘Holmes & Watson’ Trailer Features Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as a Bumbling Detective Duo

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Holmes & Watson trailer. The upcoming comedy stars Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as his trusty sidekick John Watson. The twist is, unsurprisingly, is that both Holmes and Watson are kind of stupid, but that simple premise seems to work surprisingly well here. The plot has the duo racing to stop Professor Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes) or else he’ll kill the Queen.

Although Ferrell and Reilly’s previous collaborations were with director Adam McKay, this new movie has Ferrell reteaming with his Get Hard director Etan Cohen, who also wrote the screenplay for the movie. Cohen’s past credits also include Men in Black 3 and Tropic Thunder, and while I don’t expect Holmes & Watson to necessarily be a comedy classic, there’s no denying that Ferrell and Reilly have outstanding comic chemistry together, and that this is a fun way to get them back together.

Also, when you look at how much heft has been given to the Sherlock mythos lately, especially with the BBC series, it’s good to have something that’s going to poke fun at it, and a character who has been around for over a century. It definitely looks like the BBC series is going to take some shots, especially in the scene where there’s some Holmes-vision to swat a bug.

Check out the Holmes & Watson trailer below. The film opens December 21st and also stars Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, and Kelly Macdonald.

What do you think about the Holmes & Watson trailer? Do you think it will live up to Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers? Is there another director you’d like to see work with Ferrell and Reilly? Sound off in the comments.

Here’s the brief synopsis for Holmes & Watson: