‘Home Again’ Trailer Finds Reese Witherspoon Trying to Start Over

Open Road has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy Home Again. Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer in her directorial debut, the film stars Reese Witherspoon as a woman recently separated from her husband who meets three aspiring filmmakers and allows them to live in her guest house. Romantic entanglements ensue, and matters are further complicated when her ex-husband (Michael Sheen) shows up.

There’s a strong Nancy Meyers vibe to this trailer, which isn’t surprising given that Meyers produced the film and Meyers-Shyer happens to be her daughter. The romantic comedy genre has been at a standstill for years now, so I’d love nothing more than for a solid romcom to hit theaters. Witherspoon is certainly on a roll coming off tremendous performances in Big Little Lies and Wild, and the cast here is swell, so I’m certainly willing to give this one a shot.

Watch the Home Again trailer below. The film also stars Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Lake Bell, and Candice Bergen. Home Again opens in theaters on September 8th.

