Macaulay Culkin is ‘Home Alone’ Again in a New Ad for Google Assistant

It’s the holiday season, which means a lot of folks are rewatching Home Alone, a solid holiday classic where a wealthy kid nearly murders two guys who try to break into his home. Now Google is getting in on the action by hiring Macaulay Culkin to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister for an ad promoting their suite of products. It goes through the nostalgic beats of the movie, but now Kevin can ask Google to remind him to buy some more aftershave or serve as his video doorbell.

It’s a cute ad that not only highlights how different a reboot of Home Alone would be if someone tried to make it today (it would certainly be possible, but modern tech would be a huge part of it), but it’s also a smart advertisement because it explains how these products are used. Obviously, you’re not going to use Google Home to set up an elaborate display like Kevin, but you can see how it automates tasks with simple voice commands. The ad is nostalgic, but it’s also a good pitch for these devices.

Also, if you’ve got Google Assistant, you can try out these phrases for a limited time:

Starting today and for a limited time, your Assistant can take you back to some of the most memorable moments from the film with quotes from your favorite scenes. To get in on the fun, say “Hey Google…”

“Did I forget something?” to hear the iconic “KEVINNNNN!” scream.

“How much do I owe you?”or “It’s me Snakes. I got the stuff,” to recreate a back-and-forth dialogue from the movie Kevin watches, “Angels with Filthy Souls.”

“The Wet Bandits are here” to hear what Kevin would do in his most heroic moment.

“I’m the man of the house” and relive the famous scene when Kevin puts aftershave on his face.

Check out the ad below.