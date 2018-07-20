‘Homecoming’ Teaser Provides First Look at Amazon’s Thriller Series Starring Julia Roberts

0

At its SDCC panel today, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for its thriller series Homecoming, based on the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct the series, which stars Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a facility which helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. But four years later, Heidi is confronted by the reality of why she left the facility, as the twisted story takes shape.

The series is a major step up for Amazon’s original programming, with an A-list movie star like Roberts leading the way. Its streaming branch, Prime Video, recently cleaned house, looking for the next Game of Thrones with high-profile series like its Lord of the Rings prequel and projects like this one. Whether that will translate to more Prime subscribers or more buzz for the service’s series (which have often flown under the radar) we shall see!

Homecoming will premiere Friday, November 2nd on Amazon Prime Video, and also stars Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, Shea Whigham, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney.