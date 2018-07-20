Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Homecoming’ Teaser Provides First Look at Amazon’s Thriller Series Starring Julia Roberts

by      July 20, 2018

0

homecoming-poster-julia-roberts

At its SDCC panel today, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for its thriller series Homecoming, based on the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct the series, which stars Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a facility which helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. But four years later, Heidi is confronted by the reality of why she left the facility, as the twisted story takes shape.

The series is a major step up for Amazon’s original programming, with an A-list movie star like Roberts leading the way. Its streaming branch, Prime Video, recently cleaned house, looking for the next Game of Thrones with high-profile series like its Lord of the Rings prequel and projects like this one. Whether that will translate to more Prime subscribers or more buzz for the service’s series (which have often flown under the radar) we shall see!

Homecoming will premiere Friday, November 2nd on Amazon Prime Video, and also stars Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, Shea Whigham, Jeremy Allen WhiteAlex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney.

Related Content
Previous Article
Frances McDormand to Play the Voice of God for Amazon's 'Good Omens'
Next Article
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ TV Reboot in the Works with Black Lead…
Tags

Television