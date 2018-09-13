‘Homecoming’ Trailer: Julia Roberts’ New Amazon Series Will Mess with Your Head

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wants to mess with your head again, and this time he’s got some serious A-list star power to help him do it. Adapted from the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and starring Julia Roberts, Amazon’s new psychological thriller series follows Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, where she helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. But years later, Heidi is confronted by the reality of why she left the facility when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions, and she realizes there’s another version of the story she’s been telling herself.
See if you can make out any version of the story in the head trip trailer, because I can’t. There are definitely some intriguing stylistic elements, but mostly a whole lot of confusion. Esmail has pulled off the mind-bending narrative to varying degrees on Mr. Robot over the seasons, so we’ll have to see if he pulls it together as well on his new platform.
Homecoming will premiere Friday, November 2nd on Amazon Prime Video, and also stars Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney.
Here’s the official synopsis for the series:
Homecoming is a mind-bending psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts and directed by Sam Esmail (creator of Mr. Robot). Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.
Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.
Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Homecoming is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney, among others.