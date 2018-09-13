‘Homecoming’ Trailer: Julia Roberts’ New Amazon Series Will Mess with Your Head

0

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wants to mess with your head again, and this time he’s got some serious A-list star power to help him do it. Adapted from the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and starring Julia Roberts, Amazon’s new psychological thriller series follows Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, where she helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. But years later, Heidi is confronted by the reality of why she left the facility when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions, and she realizes there’s another version of the story she’s been telling herself.

See if you can make out any version of the story in the head trip trailer, because I can’t. There are definitely some intriguing stylistic elements, but mostly a whole lot of confusion. Esmail has pulled off the mind-bending narrative to varying degrees on Mr. Robot over the seasons, so we’ll have to see if he pulls it together as well on his new platform.

Homecoming will premiere Friday, November 2nd on Amazon Prime Video, and also stars Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: