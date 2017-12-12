‘Homeland’ Season 7 Trailer Shows a Shift from Terrorists to Governmental Misconduct

0

Homeland has had its ups and downs over the years, and it feels so far removed from its early seasons that I have almost completely forgotten about the Brody family (almost). Each season since Season 4 has felt a little bit like a reboot, with varying success, like how Season 6 started off fairly strong, but became a little too convoluted towards the end. At first, it seemed like the show was leaning into a powerful false flag narrative, but it shied away from that ultimately. However, its portrayal of comment farms peddling fake news, as well as an Info Wars-like show felt a little too real. From the Season 7 trailer, it looks like the show is again looking to tell a timely narrative.

In Season 6, Homeland moved its focus back to U.S. soil by basing its production in New York; this season, it will move to Richmond, Virginia, as it will investigate governmental misconduct and a conspiracy that could be within the CIA and the executive branch. President Keen (Elizabeth Marvel) seems particularly paranoid (who can blame her?) and is putting her trust back into Saul (Mandy Patinkin). I’m a little tired of seeing Saul and Dar Adal just trade positions of power over and over again, but maybe Homeland will do something new with it. Or not!

It’s not completely clear if Carrie (Claire Danes) will be going rogue with her own investigations, but the trailer makes it look like she has allies. Check it out below, and let us know what you think:

Homeland will return February 11th on Showtime.