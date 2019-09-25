‘Hope’: Andrea Bræin Hovig on Why She Cried After Meeting Stellan Skarsgard

0

I’m certainly not one to seek out relationship dramas about characters struggling with terminal illness, but I’m thrilled to have committed to covering the movie Hope at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for a number of reasons. Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård lead as Anja and Thomas, respectively. Early on the film, Anja is told she has just three months left to live and from there, the movie explores how that diagnosis transforms their relationship.

Hope isn’t an easy watch by any means but it is a beautiful character study exploring how such devastating news can test the foundation of a long-term relationship with one of the best lead performances I’ve seen all year from Hovig at the center of it. That being said, it was a real honor to have Hovig and Skarsgård at the Collider Lounge at TIFF 2019 to talk about making Hope, what it was like working with material that was inspired by director Maria Sødahl‘s real life experience, what they hope viewers take from the film, and so much more. You can catch the full conversation in the video player at the top of this article.

Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård:

00:42 – Was there any hesitation signing on to a film like this?

01:28 – What is Hope about?

02:20 – What were the burning questions they had for director Maria Sødahl before jumping into the shoot?

03:12 – They got two weeks of prep time before the shoot; the first time they met.

04:33 – One of the key qualities they look for in a scene partner.

05:27 – They did many takes and it felt new every time; Skarsgård on never looking back.

07:07 – Why Hope is a special film for Skarsgård.

08:18 – What they hope a viewer takes from this film; on the title of the film.

10:21 – Hovig and Skarsgård talk about the scenes they did with the full ensemble; filming scenes with real doctors.

11:00 – Skarsgård is also at TIFF for a movie called The Painted Bird.

12:30 – Hovig is at TIFF for another film as well, Disco.

13:07 – Skarsgård talks Dune and working with Denis Villeneuve.

14:40 – Collider Random Questions begins!