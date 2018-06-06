Heroes: Marvel, DC, and Horror Movies in 2018 with the Collider Nightmares Crew

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- The panel talks about the state of horror in cinema right now including reviews of Upgrade, A Quiet Place, and Annihilation.
- The panel weighs in on the superhero and horror movies we have to look forward to in theaters during the rest of 2018 and beyond.
- There were a number of horror based TV shows like The Terror, The Rain, and Dark. The panel talks about which horror TV show scared them the most.
- Castle Rock, the Stephen King and J.J. Abrams series coming to Hulu, combs through many of King’s previous works and combines them into one universe.
- The Haunting of Hill House TV series directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Timothy Hutton, Carla Gugino, and Henry Thomas is coming to Netflix. Will we see it premiere this Halloween?
- The Walking Dead going into its 9th season will possibly lose two of their main actors in Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan. The panel explores what might be next for the show.
- Horror films like Veronica and The Ritual ended up on Netflix. As streaming services become a destination for lower budget horror films, the panel explores what types of horror films they’d like to see on these streaming services.
- The panel debates if a Season 3 for Stranger Things Season 3 and a Season 4 for both Black Mirror and Channel Zero will appear in 2018.
- Twitter Questions