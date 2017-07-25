The Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

0

Looking for a good scare, but not sure where to start? The good news is Amazon Prime boasts quite a few quality horror films, even if the suggested title algorithm doesn’t always bring the cream of the crop to the forefront. Looking for something classic? Go for An American Werewolf in London or Night of the Living Dead? Seen those already and looking for something new? No problem, Amazon’s video service regularly updates with new favorites like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and The Girl with All the Gifts (both of which earned a spot in the Best Horror Movies of 2017 So Far). There’s a lot to chose from.

Nobody likes to get lost in the infinite streaming scroll so we’re making it easy to separate the best from the rest with our regularly updated list of the best horror movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now. Get your popcorn ready, bust out the slanket, and settle in for some Netflix and chill kill. We’ll be updating and expanding this list regularly, so be sure to come back for the latest recommendations and newly added titles.

