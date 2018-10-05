The Best Horror TV Shows on Netflix

0

Looking for a good streaming scream? Sometimes we want a horror movie, but sometimes we want a lot of horror, and when you’re looking for those binge-watch thrills there’s nothing better than a horror TV show to scratch the itch. Fortunately, Netflix has a pretty impressive library of scary series, from classics like The Twilight Zone to modern ratings juggernauts like American Horror Story. Of course, if anthologies aren’t your thing, not to worry! There are horror comedies like Ash vs Evil Dead and Santa Clarita Diet, downright scary dramas like Penny Dreadful and Bates Motel, and of course, everybody’s favorite nostalgic binge, Stranger Things.

As always, we’ve got you covered with your streaming needs. So if you’re still looking for a scare and don’t find it here, be sure to check out our run down of The Best Horror Movies on Netflix, The Best Horror Movies on Amazon, The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix, and the Best Halloween Movies on Hulu for more.

Keep an eye out as we continue to add new titles to the list below, and be sure to sound off with your favorite spooky, suspenseful, and downright scary series on Netflix in the comments.