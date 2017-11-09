‘Hostiles’ Trailer Has Christian Bale Looking for Redemption in Scott Cooper’s Western

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released the Hostiles trailer. The new film from director Scott Cooper (Black Mass) takes place in 1982 and follows an Army captain (Christian Bale) who is forced to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to their tribal lands across hostile territory.
I caught the film at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September and it’s pretty much like Cooper’s other movies—too long, a waste of a great cast, and not as deep as it thinks it is. The movie is trying to position itself as a story about white brutality against Native Americans, but because the lens of the story is the redemption arc of Bale’s character, the Native Americans are largely reduced to props rather than characters with their own motives and beliefs. It’s a movie that’s pretty brutal, but the brutality serves facile themes.
Check out the Hostiles trailer below, and click here for Adam Chitwood’s review from TIFF. The film opens in limited release on December 22nd before expanding in January 2018. Hostiles also stars Rosamund Pike, Adam Bach, Ben Foster, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tanaya Beatty, Jonathan Majors, Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Anderson, Ryan Bingham, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen Lang, and Bill Camp.
Here’s the official synopsis for Hostiles:
Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliersthat they encounter along the way. Hostiles is directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Out of the Furnace, Crazy Heart) and produced by John Lesher (Black Mass, Birdman, Fury) and Ken Kao (The Nice Guys, Knight of Cups). The film stars: Christian Bale (The Big Short, American Hustle, The Dark Knight) Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Jack Reacher), Wes Studi (Avatar, Heat, Geronimo), Adam Beach (Suicide Squad, Flags of Our Fathers), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, 3:10 to Yuma), Q’orianka Kilcher (Unnatural), Tanaya Beatty (Twilight), Jonathan Majors (Do Not Disturb), Rory Cochrane (Black Mass, Argo), Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Bridge of Spies), Timothée Chalamet (Love the Coopers, Interstellar), Paul Anderson (The Revenant, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows), Ryan Bingham (Crazy Heart), David Midthunder (Comanche Moon), John Benjamin Hickey (Get on Up, Pitch Perfect), Stephen Lang (Avatar, The Nut Job), Bill Camp (12 years a Slave, Birdman)