‘Hostiles’ Trailer Has Christian Bale Looking for Redemption in Scott Cooper’s Western

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released the Hostiles trailer. The new film from director Scott Cooper (Black Mass) takes place in 1982 and follows an Army captain (Christian Bale) who is forced to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to their tribal lands across hostile territory.

I caught the film at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September and it’s pretty much like Cooper’s other movies—too long, a waste of a great cast, and not as deep as it thinks it is. The movie is trying to position itself as a story about white brutality against Native Americans, but because the lens of the story is the redemption arc of Bale’s character, the Native Americans are largely reduced to props rather than characters with their own motives and beliefs. It’s a movie that’s pretty brutal, but the brutality serves facile themes.

Check out the Hostiles trailer below, and click here for Adam Chitwood’s review from TIFF. The film opens in limited release on December 22nd before expanding in January 2018. Hostiles also stars Rosamund Pike, Adam Bach, Ben Foster, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tanaya Beatty, Jonathan Majors, Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Anderson, Ryan Bingham, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen Lang, and Bill Camp.

