First ‘Hostiles’ Trailer Reveals Christian Bale in Gorgeous, Gritty Western

0

Fresh off its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, the first trailer for filmmaker Scott Cooper’s (Black Mass) hardened Western Hostiles has been released online. The film takes place in 1892 and stars Christian Bale as a legendary Army Captain who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to the tribal lands. Along the way, they encounter a variety of obstacles.

That premise is simple enough, but in the hands of Scott Cooper nothing’s ever that simple. Cooper has shown a knack for telling almost punishingly gritty stories with films like Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and most recently Black Mass, and here he’s applying his talents to a classical Western in the vein of John Ford. This trailer is pretty phenomenal as it shows off the gorgeous yet haunting imagery (shout out to DP Masanobu Takayanagi) and some very, very distraught and troubled characters. Reviews out of Telluride were strong and the indie is about to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it’ll no doubt spark a bidding war to see which studio wants to launch an Oscar campaign for the film and, specifically, Bale’s heralded performance. I can’t wait to get a look myself.

Check out the Hostiles trailer below. The film also stars Rosamund Pike, Adam Beach, Ben Foster, Jesse Plemons, and Q’orianka Kilcher. Hostiles currently doesn’t have a distributor or release date, but expect that to change very soon, with a likely release date sometime this fall. And check back on Collider next week for our review of the film out of TIFF.