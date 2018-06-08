Watch: ‘Hotel Artemis’ Cast and Director Drew Pearce Go Deep in 30-Minute Q&A

0

Earlier this week, Collider and ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood hosted an early screening of Hotel Artemis and after the movie ended I got to moderate a really fun Q&A with Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and writer-director Drew Pearce. During the wide-ranging conversation they shared some great stories about the making of the film which included battling giant rats in downtown Los Angeles, what it was about the script that excited the actors, how each of them likes to work on set, if the cast can watch themselves on screen, if the script changed a lot, memorable moments from filming, and so much more. As a fan of everyone that participated in the Q&A, it was a real thrill getting to moderate the event and I’ve got to give a huge thank you to Global Road Entertainment for letting us show the film before it was in theaters.

Since most of our readers don’t live in L.A., we wanted to make sure everyone had the chance to see the event, so in the player above you can watch the entire conversation!

If you’re not familiar with Hotel Artemis, the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki,” Dave Bautista as “Everest,” Sofia Boutella as “Nice,” Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara,” Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu,” Jenny Slate as “Morgan,” Zachary Quinto as “Crosby,” and Charlie Day as “Acapulco.” For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and writer-director Drew Pearce had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Hotel Artemis Q&A: