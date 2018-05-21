First Clip from ‘Hotel Artemis’ Introduces Dave Bautista’s Everest & Jodie Foster’s Nurse

0

The first clip from writer-director Drew Pearce‘s new action flick Hotel Artemis is here and it offers us a glimpse at the bonkers story that’s about to unfold. Even if you didn’t know that the movie takes place in a dystopian future Los Angeles–and more specifically in a run-down hotel that’s been turned into a clandestine, members-only emergency room for criminals–Hotel Artemis should have your attention simply for the cast and their performances. We only get a hint at what’s going on in this first clip, but whatever two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster is doing as the “Nurse” is working. And it’s always a delight to see man-mountain Dave Bautista on the big screen, even if we don’t get a look at his security enforcer “Everest” in action. Expect that to change once Hotel Artemis hits screens this summer.

Also starring Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki”, Sofia Boutella as “Nice”, Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara”, Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu”, Jenny Slate as “Morgan”, Zachary Quinto as “Crosby”, and Charlie Day as “Acapulco”, Hotel Artemis arrives in U.S. theaters on June 8th.

Check out the first clip from Hotel Artemis below:

In HOTEL ARTEMIS, set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista, HOTEL ARTEMIS is a stylish, high-octane action-thriller written and directed by Drew Pearce (writer of IRON MAN 3, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION, SHERLOCK HOLMES 3).

And if you want a little more Hotel Artemis, be sure to check out the trailer at the link below: