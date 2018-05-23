‘Hotel Artemis’ Red-Band Trailer Has Things Going to Hell in a Handbasket

0

Global Road Entertainment has released a red-band trailer for Hotel Artemis. Written and directed by Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3), the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates.

Although the movie will probably draw comparisons to John Wick what with criminals having their own infrastructure to help facilitate their criminal ways, the movie still looks like a lot of fun. It’s a really great premise to have a hospital for criminals and then everything goes to hell when the rules are broken. If anything, Hotel Artemis might end up being a surprisingly timely picture as it shows a world teetering on the edge and the only thing stopping it from falling into chaos is the violation of norms we assumed would stand just because we said so. Or it could just be criminals killing other criminals, which is fun in its own way. I’m eager to see how Pearce brings it all together for his directorial debut, and hopefully he’s got something here that lives up to his previous work.

Check out the Hotel Artemis red-band trailer below. The film opens June 8th and also stars Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hotel Artemis: