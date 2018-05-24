L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Hotel Artemis’ Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to Hotel Artemis? Are you a fan of seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area June 4th? And, finally, would you like to see Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and writer-director Drew Pearce participate in a Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On June 4th at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas and Global Road Entertainment for an early screening of Hotel Artemis and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and Drew Pearce.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Hotel Artemis Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday June 1st at 11am PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in Hollywood on June 4th at 7:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

If you’re not familiar with Hotel Artemis, the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki”, Dave Bautista as “Everest”, Sofia Boutella as “Nice”, Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara”, Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu”, Jenny Slate as “Morgan”, Zachary Quinto as “Crosby”, and Charlie Day as “Acapulco”, Hotel Artemis arrives in U.S. theaters on June 8th.

For more on the film, watch the red-band trailer below.