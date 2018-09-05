Collider Partners Up with Aurora for ‘House of Aurora’

0

With TIFF 2018 getting ready to begin later this week, I’m happy to announce Collider is partnering up with LA-based special events group A-List Communications and The Substance Group to bring an exclusive ‘House of Aurora’ pop-up to Toronto during the first weekend of the Toronto International Film Festival.

This go-to destination will host exclusive premiere parties, industry networking events, press junkets and media activity from September 7 – 9, 2018.

During the day, we’ll will stage a pop-up press studio featuring a front row conversation with the top filmmakers and stars of the Festival including Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Mackenzie, Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish, Amma Asante, Dermot Mulroney, Stephan James, Jeremy Allen White, Sam Esmail, Léa Seydoux, Gaspar Noe, Sophia Boutella, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jonah Hill, Elizabeth Olsen, Mamoudou Athie, Kit Steinkellner, James Ponsoldt, Damien Chazelle, Josh Singer, Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, Annabel Jankel, and many more.

And at night, there will be exciting events, including:

Friday, September 7th

Bold Films + Sharp and S/Magazine TIFF party

Saturday, September 8th

The Creative Coalition’s Annual “Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala” with Mandy Patinkin (Life Itself, Homeland), Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy, The Affair), Olivia Munn (The Predator) and Dan Fogelman (Life Itself, This Is Us). Additional honorees and Special Presenters will be announced.

Premiere party for Entertainment One’s Wild Rose with cast Jessie Buckley, Julie Walter and Sophie Okonedo, as well as actors Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson.

Features a live acoustic performance by Jessie Buckley.



Sunday, September 9th

World premiere party for Tell It To the Bees starring Anna Paquin (True Blood, X Men: Day of the Future) and Holliday Grainger (Cinderella, My Cousin Rachel)

World premiere Party for Vertical Entertainment’s Where Hands Touch starring Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Amandla Stenberge (The Hunger Games) and George MacKay (Captain Fantastic, Peter Pan)

A big thanks to the partners who made this possible:

Aurora, Presenting Partner, one of Canada’s largest federally licensed cannabis companies and an official partner of the Toronto International Film Festival. Aurora’s involvement is anchored by its passion for the arts and commitment to providing financial support for the creative community. Diageo Canada joins as the official spirit sponsor and will be showcasing cocktails featuring brands from their luxury portfolio including Ciroc Vodka,Tanqueray™ No. TEN Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label and Bulleit Bourbon. Toasting the evening’s festivities will be La Marca Prosecco, an elegant, luxurious sparkling wine. The premium wines of California’s Ghost Pines Winery will also be served! Dutch beer brand Grolsch, the official beer sponsor of the Toronto Film Festival recognizable by its iconic swingtop bottle, will tap into the House of Aurora to extend its VIP footprint at the Festival. Grolsch has long been a champion of creativity and independent thinking. Frank Rea Event Designs Toronto’s top event florist and ambient designer Frank Rea creatively lends his support with décor statements and floral designs through Forget Me Not Flowers & Frank Rea Event Designs.

