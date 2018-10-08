Full ‘House of Cards’ Final Season Trailer Shows the Ruthlessness of Claire Underwood

0

Netflix has released a full House of Cards season 6 trailer. In the final season of the hit series, President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is facing threats from all sides after the death of her husband, Frank. Some wondered how the show would continue without Kevin Spacey, and the answer appears to be, “pretty easily.” This is clearly House of Cards, and while it may not have Frank Underwood’s cutting quips to the camera, there’s still all the miserable political intrigue that’s about the last thing we need right now. House of Cards arrived at a time of American optimism and stability, and now it leaves where we can just find political drama on the evening news. It’s fine for House of Cards to finish out its story, but political changes beyond its control have made the show feel outdated and almost quaint.

Check out the House of Cards trailer below. The final season arrives on Netflix on November 2nd and also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.

