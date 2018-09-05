‘House of Cards’: New Trailer Reveals What Happened to Frank Underwood

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of House of Cards. The show now features Robin Wright as the President of the United States, and if you’re wondering what happened with Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood, this trailer has the answer. As expected, Frank is dead now, and as a final indignity, his grave now rests next to the father he hated.
It’s hard to mourn such a despicable character, but watching this trailer I can’t help but wonder how the series would have gone if Spacey hadn’t been such a creep to his co-workers. I don’t think House of Cards would have given him anything close to resembling a redemption arc, but it certainly wouldn’t be as abrupt as “He’s dead now. Let’s finish this thing before anyone notices.”
Check out the new House of Cards trailer below. House of Cards returns to Netflix on November 2nd; the series also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.
Here’s the official synopsis for House of Cards:
Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth and final season of the award-winning landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. House of Cards executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. The series was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.
In 2013, House of Cards became the first original online series to receive major nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series has received 53 Emmy nominations to date, with seven wins — including the first major Emmy for a streaming service for David Fincher’s win for “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.” House of Cards received six Golden Globe nominations, and two wins. The historic series has received 11 Screen Actors Guild nominations with two wins; an AFI Award; four Writers Guild Award nominations, with one win; two BAFTA nominations; four Producers Guild Award nominations; two Directors Guild Award nominations; and a Peabody Award, among other accolades.