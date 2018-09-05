‘House of Cards’: New Trailer Reveals What Happened to Frank Underwood

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of House of Cards. The show now features Robin Wright as the President of the United States, and if you’re wondering what happened with Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood, this trailer has the answer. As expected, Frank is dead now, and as a final indignity, his grave now rests next to the father he hated.

It’s hard to mourn such a despicable character, but watching this trailer I can’t help but wonder how the series would have gone if Spacey hadn’t been such a creep to his co-workers. I don’t think House of Cards would have given him anything close to resembling a redemption arc, but it certainly wouldn’t be as abrupt as “He’s dead now. Let’s finish this thing before anyone notices.”

Check out the new House of Cards trailer below. House of Cards returns to Netflix on November 2nd; the series also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.

Here’s the official synopsis for House of Cards: