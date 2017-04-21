‘House of Cards’ Season 5: First Images Reveal the Power Couple Back in Action

0

If you can stand to deal with more politics, it’s time to remind you that House of Cards is returning for its fifth season on Netflix at the end of May. The new season was written before the events of the 2016 presidential election, so don’t expect it to mirror current politics too much, especially since Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is — in direct opposition to Donald Trump — the ultimate insider. But on the other hand, it may be a little hard to get excited about a show that is reminding us just how tenuous democracy really is (at least Veep lampoons it in a way that makes us laugh!)

But politics are no laughing matter for the Underwoods, who in Season 5 are embarking on a presidential campaign of their own as partners, with Claire (Robin Wright) as the vice-presidential candidate on Frank’s ticket. EP Melissa James Gibson spoke to EW about the pair in this upcoming season, “They are a couple of survivors, and power is the Underwoods’ religion. They need each other as much as ever and are constantly navigating the other’s character.” But as far as politics go,

“That’s something the show has been building towards for quite some time now. Francis wasn’t elected president, so this is the real test: What is the will of the people, and can he work his Machiavellian magic on them?”

Gibson is joined by Frank Pugliese as co-showrunners on the fifth season after Beau Willimon’s departure. House of Cards, set to return May 30th, also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks, and Joel Kinnaman. You can check out the new images below: