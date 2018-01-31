‘House of Cards’ Begins Production on Final Season; Adds Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to Cast

0

Although House of Cards wasn’t Netflix’s first original series, it was the first one that made a splash thanks to David Fincher’s direction, high production values, and the outstanding performances from leads Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright. However, production on the sixth season screeched to a halt when allegations of sexual harassment and assault came out against Spacey. The show dropped him from the cast, but was left at a crossroads on what to do without one of their lead characters. Ultimately, they’ve decided to move ahead with Robin Wright as the sole lead.

Today, Netflix announced that production has resumed on the series and that they’ve added two new actors to the cast. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have both landed roles on the final season, although the press release doesn’t specify anything about their characters. Based on what we know about House of Cards, they’ll be playing deeply shady, highly dubious people who have a mad lust for power. Those are really the only kind of characters on House of Cards.

There are no details on when the show might air, but if they’re already in production, presumably we’ll see it sometime this year and, as we previously reported, it will be significantly shorter than the previous seasons (which, at 13 episodes that almost always felt labored, a shorter season isn’t the worst thing in the world). When it comes back, it will return with Wright along with Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.

We don’t know how they’re planning to write out Spacey’s Frank Underwood (fingers crossed his character fell onto some train tracks and got run over), but it will be interesting to see what kind of conclusion they reach.