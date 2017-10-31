‘House of Cards’ Production Suspended Indefinitely Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

0

Production is shutting down on the sixth season of House of Cards. It’s been a whirlwind few days for the series, as allegations of sexual harassment against star and producer Kevin Spacey came to light on Sunday evening. Yesterday, the news came that the currently in-production sixth season of the show would be its last, and this morning word surfaced that Netflix and Media Rights Capital are developing a number of potential House of Cards spinoff ideas. But now Netflix and MRC have decided to hit pause on filming to more closely address concerns.

Per Deadline, Netflix and Media Rights Capital made the following announcement:

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

It’s unclear when filming might resume, but kudos to both companies for not simply going along with business as usual and taking serious time to address concerns. Season 6 was poised to consist of 13 episodes in total and debut sometime next year, but again, it’s unclear what’s going to happen now. Filming might resume as usual in a few days or weeks, Spacey may exit the series entirely while the season is reworked, or the whole season might simply be scrapped.

House of Cards helped put Netflix on the map as an original content destination when it first debuted, but critical acclaim has waned in recent years. Showrunner and creator Beau Willimon exited the series after Season 4 and was replaced by Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who serve as current showrunners.

Again, this is a tricky and troubling situation, but it is nice to hear that Netflix and MRC aren’t afraid to hit pause on the whole thing while they figure out the next steps.