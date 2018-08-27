‘House of Cards’ Final Season Images Introduce Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear

0

Netflix had a choice to make after the allegations against Kevin Spacey surfaced. They could cancel House of Cards, or, they could let it continue without him, allowing his on-screen wife Claire (played by Robin Wright) to assume control of both the series and the United States as President. As we wrote earlier this month when the first poster was revealed, the sixth and now final season of House of Cards will also be shorter than before — 6 episodes instead of the traditional 13. It gives the series a chance to close out on its own terms and with a woman in power.

New images released today by Netflix are also introducing two new characters who will play a pivotal role in the final season. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will appear as Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd, “a sister and brother who inherited Shepherd Unlimited, a leading industrial conglomerate whose family foundations exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the American political landscape. The two share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods.”

The duo will also be joined by Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Duncan Shepherd, “Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.”

House of Cards returns to Netflix on November 2nd; the series also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver. Here’s the full synopsis for Season 6, with the rest of the new images below:

Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth and final season of the award-winning landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. House of Cards executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. The series was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.