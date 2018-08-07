‘House of Cards’ Poster Finds Robin Wright Taking Center Stage in Final Season

0

It’s been a long and troubling road, but House of Cards Season 6 will arrive in just a few short months. While we await a trailer, Netflix has released the official poster for the sixth and final season, which fittingly finds Robin Wright taking center stage as the President of the United States.

House of Cards was Netflix’s first major original series and having David Fincher direct the first two episodes sent a signal to the rest of Hollywood that Netflix came to play for keeps. But the series’ future was put in doubt when, as production had just gotten underway for Season 6, wildly disturbing and upsetting allegations of sexual assault and harassment against star and producer Kevin Spacey arose. Production shut down, and Netflix took a beat to figure out what to do next.

Ultimately the footage that they had shot was scrapped, and the series’ showrunners reconceived the season without Spacey’s Frank Underwood. Season 6 will not only be truncated—clocking in at eight episodes instead of the traditional 13—but will also be the series’ final go-around, bringing the dark story of the Underwoods to an end.

The series actually set up kind of a perfect exit for Spacey at the end of Season 5, as Frank Underwood resigned as President, making way for Wright’s Claire to assume the role as Commander in Chief. Frank was supposed to be pardoned, but it’ll be interesting to see how the character is written out of the show offscreen. No way they’d bring Spacey back, or possibly even use archival footage, given the seriousness of the allegations against the actor.

This House of Cards Season 6 poster, then, is a fitting button on the whole shebang, as it mirrors the poster for the show’s first season, which saw Spacey’s Frank Underwood striking the Lincoln Memorial pose.

Check it out below. All episodes of the final season drop on Netflix on November 2nd. The show also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.