Dramatic New ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Claire’s New World Order

When Netfilx’s House of Cards returns for its sixth and final season, it will do so without its star, Kevin Spacey. But a new star has risen from those ashes, as Robin Wright will helm both the show and the world within it as President of the United States. In a dramatic new trailer, we see that Claire is not interested in anything having to do with Frank or the promises (and lies) he made. The past is the past, and while it’s clear that she faces a difficult road, knowing this show, we can’t begin to guess what that will ultimately look like.

What we do know from this teaser is that “it’s going to be different for you and me,” and despite what look like some pretty vicious attempts to attack her, Claire may just come out of this whole thing triumphant.

Check out the new House of Cards trailer below. The series returns to Netflix on November 2nd; the series also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.

Here’s the official synopsis for House of Cards: