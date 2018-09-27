Dramatic New ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Claire’s New World Order

When Netfilx’s House of Cards returns for its sixth and final season, it will do so without its star, Kevin Spacey. But a new star has risen from those ashes, as Robin Wright will helm both the show and the world within it as President of the United States. In a dramatic new trailer, we see that Claire is not interested in anything having to do with Frank or the promises (and lies) he made. The past is the past, and while it’s clear that she faces a difficult road, knowing this show, we can’t begin to guess what that will ultimately look like.
What we do know from this teaser is that “it’s going to be different for you and me,” and despite what look like some pretty vicious attempts to attack her, Claire may just come out of this whole thing triumphant.
Check out the new House of Cards trailer below. The series returns to Netflix on November 2nd; the series also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.
Here’s the official synopsis for House of Cards:
Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth and final season of the award-winning landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. House of Cards executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. The series was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.
In 2013, House of Cards became the first original online series to receive major nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series has received 53 Emmy nominations to date, with seven wins — including the first major Emmy for a streaming service for David Fincher’s win for “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.” House of Cards received six Golden Globe nominations, and two wins. The historic series has received 11 Screen Actors Guild nominations with two wins; an AFI Award; four Writers Guild Award nominations, with one win; two BAFTA nominations; four Producers Guild Award nominations; two Directors Guild Award nominations; and a Peabody Award, among other accolades.