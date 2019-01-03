Watch: Here’s How ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Was Made

0

In case you still haven’t given Black Mirror: Bandersnatch a go, Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that not only explains how the interactive film was made, but also sheds some light on how it all works. This is the “choose your own adventure” episode of Black Mirror that had been rumored for some time, and it takes place in the 1980s. The story revolves around a young computer game programmer (played by Fionn Whitehead) who sets about adapting a choose your own adventure book into a video game, but the story changes wildly depending on the decisions you, the viewer, make for the protagonist.

In the video below, Black Mirror showrunner Charlie Brooker explains how Netflix first approached him and co-showrunner Annabel Jones about doing an interactive episode of Black Mirror, and how making Bandersnatch was a puzzle unto itself. Indeed, creating Bandersnatch was so complex that it actually forced them to delay Season 5 of Black Mirror a bit while they figured out all the odds and ends.

I found Bandersnatch to be quite fun, although it works better as a game than as a satisfying episode of Black Mirror. Regardless, if you haven’t watched/played it yet and want to know more, give the video below a watch. Or even if you have played it, it’s at least amusing to see the crazy maps they created to outline the story of Bandersnatch.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is currently available on Netflix.