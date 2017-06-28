Movie Talk: How Much Spider-Man Is in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Kevin Feige reveals screen time of Spider-Man in Infinity War
- Ansel Elgort to Portray John F. Kennedy in World War II Drama Mayday 109
- Robert Pattinson races against the clock in new trailer for Good Time
- Gwendoline Christie joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ drama
- First trailer released for Lake Bell romantic comedy I Do… Until I Don’t
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions