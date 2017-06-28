Movie Talk: How Much Spider-Man Is in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Kevin Feige reveals screen time of Spider-Man in Infinity War

Ansel Elgort to Portray John F. Kennedy in World War II Drama Mayday 109

Robert Pattinson races against the clock in new trailer for Good Time

Gwendoline Christie joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ drama

First trailer released for Lake Bell romantic comedy I Do… Until I Don’t

Mail Bag