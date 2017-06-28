Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: How Much Spider-Man Is in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

by      June 28, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Ansel Elgort to Portray John F. Kennedy in World War II Drama Mayday 109
  • Robert Pattinson races against the clock in new trailer for Good Time
  • Gwendoline Christie joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ drama
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
spider-man-homecoming-image

Image via Sony Pictures

