Watch Idris Elba Dance with Taylor Swift in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Cats’ Video

Universal Pictures’ Cats feature is going to be a helluva thing. We’ll have our first good look at the film in earnest this Friday when the studio releases the first trailer, along with a new song from star Taylor Swift, but right now, you can get a peek behind the scenes of the production. A new making-of video was released today. Among many other treats, it features Idris Elba and Swift performing their dance choreography, so that should get you through the day.

Cats also stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut. Tom Hooper directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Lee Hall, based on T.S. Eliot‘s book “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” and, obviously, the musical “Cats” by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The movie arrives in theaters this December 20th.

Go behind the scenes of Cats with the behind-the-scenes video here:

Here’s the official synopsis: