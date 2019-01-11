New ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ TV Spots Focus on Hiccup and Toothless

0

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is already playing in some territories around the world, but more and more people will get a chance to check it out in the weeks ahead. If you’re in one of those countries where the third and final feature film franchise installment has yet to open (like in, ahem, the U.S.), then perhaps these two new TV spots will tide you over. They’re compact little teasers that focus on the iconic friendship between Hiccup and Toothless while also cluing viewers in to the changes coming to the fantasy world.

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, adapted from Cressida Cowell‘s beloved books, and starring Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham, the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise soars into theaters Stateside on February 22nd, making it one of the last release dates in the movie’s schedule.

Check out the recently released ads for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

