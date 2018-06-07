Movie Talk: Will ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Unseat ‘Toy Story’ as the Best Animated Trilogy?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha, discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. released a trailer for their A Star Is Born remake with Bradley CooperLady Gaga, Sam Elliott, and Dave Chappelle.
  • Variety reports that distribution rights for the film Slender Man are being shopped to other studios due to a disagreement between Sony Pictures and the producers of the film.
  • THR is reporting that J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto are adapting the book Tab & Tony into a feature film. The book highlights the secret love affair between Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins.
  • Live Twitter Questions
