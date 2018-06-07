Movie Talk: Will ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Unseat ‘Toy Story’ as the Best Animated Trilogy?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha, discuss the following:
- MGM and Sony Pictures released the first trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web directed by Fede Alvarez and starring Claire Foy.
- Dreamworks Animation released a new trailer for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World starring Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.
- Warner Bros. released a trailer for their A Star Is Born remake with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, and Dave Chappelle.
- Deadline is reporting that Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has added Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Dakota Fanning.
- Variety reports that distribution rights for the film Slender Man are being shopped to other studios due to a disagreement between Sony Pictures and the producers of the film.
- THR is reporting that J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto are adapting the book Tab & Tony into a feature film. The book highlights the secret love affair between Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins.
- Live Twitter Questions