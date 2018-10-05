All Episodes of Syfy’s ‘Nightflyers’ Will Be Released in December; New Teaser Unveiled

0

Syfy has released a new teaser for its upcoming George R.R. Martin thriller series Nightflyers, along with some fascinating news about how the show will be released. As opposed to a traditional rollout of strictly airing new episodes weekly, the entire 10-episode first season will be debuting across all Syfy platforms timed to the beginning of the linear telecast. This basically gives fans the ability to binge-watch the series if they so choose.

The first five episodes of NIghtflyers will be available starting Sunday, December 2nd (the premiere date on the actual TV channel) through Thursday, December 6th, and episodes 6 through 10 will be available on Sunday, December 9th through Thursday, December 13th. Viewers will be able to access the episodes through the Syfy channel, Syfy On Demand, online at Syfy.com and in the Syfy app.

Based on a novella from Martin himself, the series follows eight scientists and a telepath who embark on a mission to the edge of the solar system in the hope of making contact with alien life. Terrifying and violent events begin to take place, testing the loyalties and mental fortitude of those aboard the titular ship.

Syfy has also released a creepy new teaser to celebrate the rollout announcement, so check it out below. The series stars Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby).