Exclusive ‘Howards End’ Finale Clip Reveals the Fallout of Henry’s Transgression

If you’ve been watching Starz’s excellent miniseries Howards End, you’ll know what an utter delight it is. And it is no mere Edwardian fluff! The adaptation of E.M. Forster‘s novel is not afraid to confront the challenges of a rapidly changing class structure in the England of its day, but it also infuses the story with a modern sense of progress. Plus, it doesn’t shy away from a true examination of the motivations of its lead characters, motivations that are not always as upstanding as the intentions might seem.

In the third episode, we saw Henry Wilcox (Matthew MacFadyen) confronted with a transgression from his past — his liaison with Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar), who is now married to Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn). That public revelation hits Henry hard, and as you’ll see in our exclusive clip, the wonderful Margaret (Hayley Atwell) has some strong but kind words (and extremely level-headed words at that, per usual) for him:

“No difference when you find out I am not the fellow I thought? I am not worthy of you.” I am slain!

The finale of Howards End airs Sunday, April 29th on Starz; here’s the official episode synopsis below: