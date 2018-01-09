Hugh Bonneville on How Hugh Grant Has Changed Since Making ‘Notting Hill’

0

It’s hard to make a great movie. But it’s even harder to make a fantastic sequel. Not only do you have to come up with something unexpected that will surprise fans of the first film, but the sequel also has to further develop the characters and offer obstacles for them to overcome that feel organic to the story. And while countless sequels are made as a pure cash grab by the studios, I’m happy to report that Paddington 2 isn’t one of them. Loaded with great performances, a heartwarming story, and humor that doesn’t rely on cheap gags, it’s an adventure that’s perfect for all ages. I absolutely loved Paddington 2 and strongly recommend checking it out when the film opens this weekend in North American theaters.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, filmmaker Paul King returns to direct the sequel, which picks up with Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who has now settled into his life with the Brown family. When searching for the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s birthday, he finds an old pop-up book and decides to get a job in order to purchase the gift. Unfortunately, the book is stolen and Paddington is blamed, which lands everyone’s favorite Bear in prison. From there it’s a race to free Paddington and clear his name before the thief gets away. Paddington 2 also stars Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Imelda Staunton.

With Paddington 2 arriving in US theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville for an exclusive video interview. During the fun conversation Bonneville joked about how Grant has changed since making Notting Hill, when they knew the sequel would be such a special film, what it was like filming the big train chase sequence in the 3rd act, and more. In addition, Grant talked about why he wanted to play the villain and how he’s never happy on a film set and likes to spread his misery around.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville: