Hugh Jackman Shares His Reaction to the Potential Disney-Fox Merger & Wolverine Joining the Avengers

Yes, Hugh Jackman has heard the Mouse House is zeroing in on 20th Century Fox purchase. No, it still doesn’t look like a Wolverine return is in the cards for him, based on his most recent comments.

During a New York press junket for The Greatest Showman, in which Jackman plays P.T. Barnum of Barnum & Bailey Circus, the newly retired X-Men actor gave his thoughts about Disney potentially buying up assets of Fox, which would effectively put all the characters of mutant-kind and the Fantastic Four under the same studio umbrella as the Avengers movies.

He tells Collider:

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, “Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,” and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

Jackman long touted Logan as his final film with the adamantium claws, though he previously teased that if an Avengers-X-Men crossover had been “on the table when I made my decision [to stop playing Wolverine], it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure.” Then a report came out from Ain’t It Cool suggesting the Disney-Fox deal was already done and Jackman could very well return as Wolverine.

“Never before have I felt the landscape so bare — maybe I should be worried about that,” the actor of the stage and screen now tells Collider. “But… I just finished, wrapped a film with Jason Reitman called The Front Runner, which is a political comedy and I do feel right now very open and excited to have no idea what is coming next.”

Jackman can be seen in The Greatest Showman beginning December 20. Look for more from our interview soon.