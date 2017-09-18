Hugh Jackman Reveals First-Look Image for Jason Reitman’s ‘The Front Runner’

0

Hugh Jackman has debuted the first-look image for Jason Reitman’s upcoming political drama, The Front Runner. Based on Matt Bai‘s 2014 book ‘All the Truth Is Out’, The Front Runner kicked off filming today and stars Jackman as Gary Hart, the Democratic politician who was considered the frontrunner for the 1988 presidential race when his campaign was rocked by allegations of an extramarital affair with actress Donna Rice, prompting the senator to drop out of the race.

The Front Runner marks Reitman’s return to political fare for the first time since his debut feature Thank You for Smoking, which satirized the absurdity of Washington lobbyists and will chronicle the rise and fall of the candidate, his personal life, and the turning point in American media where tabloid journalism and personal indiscretions became fair game for political candidates. Get a first look at Jackman as the ill-fated politician in the image below.

The Front Runner also stars Reitman regular J.K. Simmons as Hart’s campaign manager and longtime friend Billy Dixon; Vera Farmiga, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work Reitman’s Up in the Air, as Hart’s devoted wife Lee, who weathers the controversial storm; Mamoudou Athie (The Detour) as The Washington Post reporter A.J. Parker; Josh Brenner (Silicon Valley) as Hart’s key foreign policy advisor Doug Wilson; Kaitlyn Dever (Men, Women and Children) as Hart’s daughter; Sarah Paxton (Cheap Thrills) as Donna Rice, the model and actress who became the catalyst for the scandal; Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) as White House correspondent Ann Devroy;and Tommy Dewey (Casual) as Hart’s deputy campaign manager John Emerson.

Molly Ephraim, Spencer Garrett, Toby Huss, Mike Judge, Alex Karpovsky, Mark O’Brien, Kevin Pollack, and Steve Zissis round out the cast as other key members of the media or Hart’s campaign. The Front Runner’s release date is TBD.