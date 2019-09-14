Hugo Weaving & the ‘Hearts and Bones’ Team on the Audition that Drastically Changed the Movie

0

After celebrating a successful world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, Hearts and Bones made its way over to the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The movie marks the fiction feature debut for director Ben Lawrence after his award-winning debut feature documentary, Ghosthunter. Hearts and Bones puts the spotlight on Dan (Hugo Weaving), a photojournalist who’s spent years covering war zones. During a break between assignments at home in Sydney, Dan crosses paths with a South Sudanese refugee named Sebastian (Andrew Luri) who admires his work but insists that Dan remove a specific photo from his upcoming exhibition.

We were lucky enough to get a little time with the team behind Hearts and Bones in Toronto. Lawrence, Weaving, Luri and Bolude Watson who plays Sebastian’s wife all swung by the Collider Lounge to talk about making the film, what makes Lawrence a standout actor’s director, Luri’s experience making his very first movie, how Watson’s audition changed the script, and loads more. You can catch the full chat in the video interview at the top of this article.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official TIFF synopsis for Hearts and Bones below.

Ben Lawrence, Andrew Luri, Bolude Watson, Hugo Weaving:

00:15 – What is Hearts and Bones about?

00:45 – Why Lawrence chose to make Hearts and Bones his first scripted feature.

01:32 – Weaving first read the script a while ago but didn’t commit until a new version came his way years later.

02:06 – Luri talks about making his very first film.

02:33 – The cast shares the burning questions they had for Lawrence.

04:27 – What it’s like working with Lawrence as an actor’s director with a documentary background.

07:52 – The thing that surprised Luri most about making a movie.

08:38 – Why Watson’s character was pregnant in the film.

11:17 – Music is very important to the characters in Hearts and Bones. What does the team behind the film turn to for positivity and comfort?