Here’s What’s Coming to Hulu in February

The good folks at Hulu have announced the movies and TV shows that will be coming to the streaming service next month. Indeed, as competitor Netflix continues to purge its library of non-original content, Hulu seems intent on picking up all of your favorite TV shows. They have Seinfeld. They have Lost. And now they have every single episode of ER.

So what are they adding next month? CW/WB fans take heart, because every episode of Everwood and One Tree Hill are coming to Hulu, as is the complete series of the underrated ABC sitcom Cougar Town. And if it’s tearjerkers you like, every episode of Parenthood is also poised to make its debut, alongside the premiere of the Hulu original series The Looming Tower, which traces the buildup to the 9/11 tragedy.

On the feature film side they’re adding Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, Blazing Saddles, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and The Warriors. Check out the full list below.

Available February 1

Cougar Town: Complete Series (ABC)

Dirt: Complete Series (ABC)

Everwood: Complete Series (WB)

Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10 (Syfy)

Nightcap: Complete Season 2 (Pop)

One Tree Hill: Complete Series (WB)

Real Humans: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Endemol)

A Date for Mad Mary (2016)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Amelie (2001)

American Idiots (2013)

The Animal (2001)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Black Spurs (1965)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Casi Divas (2008)

Charm School (2007)

Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Daybreakers (2009)

Gang Related (1997)

The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Harsh Times (2006)

The Haunting (1999)

He Said, She Said (1991)

Hoodlum (1997)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Intersection (1994)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

Manhattan (1979)

Manhunter (1986)

Mermaids (1990)

Michael (1996)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nine Queens (2000)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Red Dawn (1984)

Redline (2009)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

Frailty (2001)

Running Scared (1986)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Sabrina (1995)

Sin City (2005)

Slow Burn (2000)

The Spirit (2008)

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Thaw (2009)

The Warriors (1979)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)

Available February 2

A.P. Bio: Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Available February 4

Broad City: Complete Season 4 (Comedy Central)

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

Available February 5

Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8 (FXX)

Beach Rats (2017)

The Challenge (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Available February 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)

Danica (2017)

The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Available February 7

A Taxi Driver (2017)