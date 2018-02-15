Here’s What’s Coming to Hulu in March

0

Hulu has given us a heads up on the movies and TV shows that will be arriving on the streaming service this March. It’s really making me wonder why I spend time watching anything else. Hulu, which has been picking up just about every outstanding TV show ever, even as Netflix drops them in favor of original programming, now adds more small-screen standouts to their current library. There’s Seinfeld. There’s Lost. Oh and there’s even every single episode of ER. And in March, new highlights include Veni Vidi Vici, Hulu Original series Hard Sun, Season 4 of The Bridge, and the first season of AMC’s The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan.

If it’s movies you’re looking for, especially Brosnan’s James Bond movies, this is a good month for you. The new classic GoldenEye is just one of a few Bond titles joining the party. More recent releases include last year’s All the Wild Horses, Wolf Warrior 2, and March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step, a Hulu Original Documentary. Oh and there’s also the 2015 Keanu Reeves thriller Knock Knock and Vin Diesel‘s xXx, of course. But that’s just scratching the surface.

Check out the full list below. And if you need recommendations, click here for our list of the Best Movies on Hulu.

Available March 1

Ask This Old House: Complete Seasons 11 -12 (PBS)

This Old House: Complete Seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)

Veni Vidi Vici: Complete Season 1 (Viaplay)

1984 (1985)

A Feast at Midnight (1997)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

A View to Kill (1985)

All the Wild Horses (2017)

Antitrust (2001)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Boulevard (2014)

Branded (2010)

Breakdown (1997)

Captivity (2007)

Carriers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Chicago (2002)

Criminal Law (1989)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Fluke (1995)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Forces of Nature (1999)

GoldenEye (1995)

Gordy (1995)

Hackers (1995)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hesher (2010)

High School (2010)

Home of the Brave (2006)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Ill Manors (2012)

Imagine That (2009)

Jack Goes Boating (2010)

Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Kingpin (1996)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)

License to Kill (1989)

Love Crimes (1992)

Moonraker (1979)

Majesty (1974)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Southie (1998)

Sprung (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)

The Accused (1988)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Doors (1991)

The Glass Shield (1994)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

The Square (2017)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Twenty Twenty Four (2017)

We Blew It (2017)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

Who Killed Nancy? (2008)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)