Exclusive ‘Humans’ Season 3 Featurette Explores the Fallout from Synth Singularity

There’s a great TV series about humans and the humanoid robots who exist to serve them, and the moment those robots begin to gain their own consciousness and seek to rebel against their captors. No, it’s not Westworld (though that is good), it’s AMC’s Humans. The British series’ first season is a small-scale and intimate exploration about how “normal” it is to have Synths in your homes, doing tasks most people don’t want to do, and sometimes (or often) being used for nefarious purposes. But as the Synths start to awaken, things get very complicated. The series follows two families, one a group of Synths (who are connected in more ways than is first apparent), and one a family of humans who are at first wary and afraid of Synths, but ultimately come to embrace them. And yet, nothing is really that simple.

In its third season, which premieres in just a few weeks, Humans picks up a year after the “awakening,” which has left heavy casualties on both sides of the war. In that aftermath, both of our families struggle to find their place among all of this chaos, as the show continues to explore the political and ethical ramifications of Synths and humans living side by side. If you’ve been watching, you’ll know that the series has always done an exceptional job of exploring these nuances, and we have an exclusive featurette below where the cast and creators talk more about that and what we can expect from the show’s return.

The eight-episode new season of Humans, which stars Gemma Chan, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Goodman-Hill, Emily Berrington, Colin Morgan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Mark Bonnar, and Ruth Bradley, arrives Tuesday, June 5th on AMC.

Here’s the full synopsis for the new season:

One year after the dawn of consciousness, a decimated and oppressed Synth population fights to survive in a world that hates and fears them. In a divided Britain, Synths and humans struggle to broker an uneasy peace, but when fractures within the Synth community start to appear, all hope of stability is threatened. Set against the maelstrom of political chaos, the ethical complexities of the dawn of a new species play out across a thrilling multi-stranded narrative. As the Synth family, Mia (Chan), Niska (Berrington) and Max (Jeremiah) continue to battle for their right to survival, Joe (Goodman-Hill) Laura (Parkinson) and their children Mattie (Lucy Carless), Toby (Theo Stevenson) and Sophie (Pixie Davies) struggle to come to terms with the cataclysmic events of last season.