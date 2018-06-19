Exclusive ‘Humans’ Clip Shows Mia Fighting to Assimilate

In its third season, AMC’s intriguing and nuanced AI-focused series Humans has been exploring the aftermath in the war between humans and synths after the “Day Zero” awakening. And while the humans are predictably hostile, there is a growing faction of synths who want to fight and take over rather than assimilate. Though the original synth group led by Max (Ivanno Jeremiah) and Mia (Gemma Chan) want to try and live peaceably, they are losing control of their awakened brethren as they are isolated in an out-of-the-way bunker. In last week’s episode, Niska (Emily Berrington) encouraged Mia to take a bold step into human life, which in our exclusive clip below manifests as Mia renting an apartment. It seems like a simple thing, but for synths, it’s a major move.
Check the clip out below, along with the synopsis for “Episode 3″; Humans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on AMC.
Laura wants the truth about Operation Basswood. Mattie and Leo confront their feelings. Niska receives a mysterious message
Here is the full series synopsis:
One year after the dawn of consciousness, a decimated and oppressed Synth population fights to survive in a world that hates and fears them. In a divided Britain, Synths and humans struggle to broker an uneasy peace, but when fractures within the Synth community start to appear, all hope of stability is threatened. Set against the maelstrom of political chaos, the ethical complexities of a new species play out across a thrilling multi-stranded narrative. As the Synth family, Mia (Gemma Chan), Niska (Emily Berrington) and Max (Ivanno Jeremiah) continue to battle for their right to survival, Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) Laura (Katherine Parkinson) and their children, Mattie (Lucy Carless), Toby (Theo Stevenson) and Sophie (Pixie Davies), struggle to come to terms with the cataclysmic events of last season. Mark Bonnar (“Catastrophe,” “Apple Tree Yard”) joins series regulars Chan (Upcoming: “Captain Marvel,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), Parkinson (“The Honorable Woman,” “The IT Crowd”), Goodman-Hill (“Mr. Selfridge,” “The Imitation Game”), Berrington (“24: Live Another Day,” “The Inbetweeners 2”), Jeremiah (“Black Mirror,” “Doctor Who”), Colin Morgan (“Merlin,” “The Fall”) and Ruth Bradley (“Grabbers,” “Pursuit”). Based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama “Real Humans” created by Lars Lundstrom, “HUMANS” is executive produced by Vincent, Brackley, Derek Wax, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos in association with Wild Mercury Productions and Lundstrom and Henrik Widman for Matador Films. Joining Vincent and Brackley in the writers’ room is Debbie O’Malley, Namsi Khan, Jonathan Harbottle, Melissa Iqbal and Daisy Coulam. The series is produced by Vicki Delow for Kudos, SVT and Matador Films. The third season was commissioned for Channel 4 by Beth Willis and Simon Maxwell and Kristin Jones for AMC.