Exclusive ‘Humans’ Clip Shows Mia Fighting to Assimilate

In its third season, AMC’s intriguing and nuanced AI-focused series Humans has been exploring the aftermath in the war between humans and synths after the “Day Zero” awakening. And while the humans are predictably hostile, there is a growing faction of synths who want to fight and take over rather than assimilate. Though the original synth group led by Max (Ivanno Jeremiah) and Mia (Gemma Chan) want to try and live peaceably, they are losing control of their awakened brethren as they are isolated in an out-of-the-way bunker. In last week’s episode, Niska (Emily Berrington) encouraged Mia to take a bold step into human life, which in our exclusive clip below manifests as Mia renting an apartment. It seems like a simple thing, but for synths, it’s a major move.

Check the clip out below, along with the synopsis for “Episode 3″; Humans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Laura wants the truth about Operation Basswood. Mattie and Leo confront their feelings. Niska receives a mysterious message

Here is the full series synopsis: