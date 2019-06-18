9 ‘Hunger Games’ Prequels We Actually Want to See

0

Editor’s Note: The Hunger Games is coming back! Scholastic officially announced that Suzanne Collins will pen a prequel to her best-selling trilogy, set 64 years before the start of The Hunger Games trilogy, during the 10th annual Hunger Games. “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins said in a statement. “The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days—as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet—provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

With that in mind, we’re bumping our list of Hunger Games prequels we actually want to see, first published after the theatrical release of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – Part 2.

The Hunger Games is dead, long live The Hunger Games. The film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games trilogy has finally come to a close. From a fan point of view, that means saying goodbye to a cast of characters you’ve come to love and the entire fictional world that they live in. From a studio point of view, that means saying goodbye to a guaranteed once-a-year box office hit. Naturally, that means Lionsgate isn’t too keen to let the franchise go, and studio Vice Chairman Michael Burns made as much clear when he said they believe the franchise “will live on and on” through prequel films that will return to the arenas.

While that sounds like a somewhat shady idea for continuing a franchise that explicitly condemns violence against children for entertainment, it doesn’t have to be. Part of what made The Hunger Games such a success was the detailed dystopian culture of Panem, the compelling (if somewhat vague) history behind it, and the wealth of micro-stories told through the characters that inhabit it. Any one of which, if done correctly, could be filled out into an entertaining film of their own that doesn’t diminish the integrity of the series as it stands. While Lionsgate has yet to share any details about where they’d take the franchise aside from the fact that they’d like to return to the arenas, we’ve got some ideas we think could work. Warning: Here be spoilers; book spoilers, movie spoilers, all the spoilers.